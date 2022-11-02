New Avatar 2 trailer shows off Pandora’s amazing oceans

The first full-length trailer for Avatar 2 is finally here. The science fiction movie is set over a decade after the events of the first movie, which saw Jake Sully integrate into the world of Pandora and the way of the Na’vi.

The action movie, by sci-fi master James Cameron broke box-office records to become one of the biggest movies of all time. Partly, this was due to the ground-breaking use of visual effects, pushing motion capture, 3-D, and CGI to their limits. This helped to breathe life into the world of Pandora and make it feel immersive and real.

Now, the long-awaited sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water, has its first full official trailer before its upcoming mid-December release date. Previously, only a short teaser trailer and concept art had been released for the sci-fi drama movie, with very few plot details. Now, we can get a look at a lot more. Check out the trailer below.

Like its predecessor, the movie looks very visually impressive. The underwater scenes, and shots of the ocean life, stand-out and will be sure to draw huge crowds into theatres upon release.

Still, there is not too much given away about the plot of the movie, though it looks set to explore the different groups of Na’vi and their differences, as well as the younger members of the Na’vi. Of course, there’s also the obligatory shots of action and teased-tension, but it’s largely backed by a serene score which will leave Avatar fans longing for December to roll around so they can finally get back to Pandora, and explore the different facets of the alien world.

