Avatar 2 trailer could arrive with Doctor Strange 2

The Avatar 2 release date is drawing ever closer, and rumours are swirling about when we might catch a trailer. A new report, courtesy of The Ankler, says we’ll see it with the upcoming MCU movie Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

According to the outlet, Disney wants to use one blockbuster to hoist another. Having James Cameron’s science fiction movie sequel attached to Doctor Strange 2 makes the latter seem like even more of an event, guarantees a certain amount of eyes, and may generate some return visits from Avatar fans eager to see it on the big screen.

Of course, this is just one report, so always take it with a grain of salt. However, since they’re both Disney movies, it’s a move that makes sense. As of now, Avatar 2 is still scheduled to arrive in December of this year, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness opens in May. That’s an ideal time to be the actual promotional rollout for our return venture to Pandora. Serendipitous all around!

In the works for well over a decade by this point, Avatar 2 is the long-awaited follow-up to James Cameron’s sci-fi epic. For the sequel, Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana are back as protagonists Jake Sully and Neytin, respectively, with Sigourney Weaver, Michelle Rodriguez, Edie Falco, and many more also part of the robust cast.

Given that Avatar was the highest-grossing film in the world for several years, anticipation is high for what the follow-up might achieve. Regardless of your feelings around the feature, we should never doubt the abilities of James Cameron to enthral.

There’s some irony here, as the MCU was what usurped the highest-grossing throne from Avatar, with Avengers Endgame in 2019. Now they’re all under the same umbrella, bringing in the dough for the House of Mouse.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is directed by Sam Raimi, and will feature Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, and more. It’s out May 6 – check out our guide to Phase 4 for more of what’s on the horizon.