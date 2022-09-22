James Cameron “guarantees” you can’t predict Avatar 2’s story

James Cameron is known for delivering bangers when it comes to sequels. From his work on one of the best science fiction movies of all time Terminator 2: Judgement Day to the hit Aliens, expectations are always high when it comes to his films. And it looks like his upcoming action movie, Avatar: The Way of Water, will live up to his reputation.

In an interview with IGN, Cameron recently opened up about his long-awaited sequel to the 2009 film, Avatar. Despite his history of success, let’s be honest; after over ten years of waiting, many fans have been wondering what Avatar 2 will have in store for us. The fandom is anxious to see if Pandora will feel stale as we return to the alien world, or if Cameron will be able to pull out his magic touch once again. Well, according to the acclaimed director, the sequel will be a fresh experience that will take everyone by surprise.

“I guarantee you, you won’t be able to predict it,” Cameron explained. “What people hate the most is to go and see a movie and say ‘oh… predictable.’ This is not predictable, I don’t think. I defy anybody to predict where this story goes.”

In 2009, Avatar followed the story of Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), a paraplegic Marine who infiltrates the Na’vi tribe as a spy before he falls in love with Neytiri (Zoe Saldana), the daughter of the Na’vi’s leader and joins forces with the blue-skinned warriors instead. According to Cameron, Avatar 2 will shift from this romance movie arc to more of a family drama.

“We follow [Jake and Neytiri] forward in time, 15 years to where they have a family of pre-teens and teenagers. More of a family dynamic,” he said. “It’s not a Hallmark, Disney family dynamic. It’s a very dysfunctional family dynamic, but ultimately there’s a core there that they all draw their strength from. I think that’s the thing that’s fundamentally different from the first one.”

Avatar: The Way of Water is set to hit theatres on December 16, 2022. For more sci-fi adventures, here is our guide to everything we know about Dune: Part 2.