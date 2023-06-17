Avatar live-action Netflix series release date finally gets an update

Netflix’s upcoming live-action Avatar The Last Airbender remake got a major update at 2023’s TUDUM. During the event, Netflix finally confirmed a release window after the Avatar: The Last Airbender remake was confirmed back in 2018. It’s been a long wait for what will hopefully be one of the best Netflix series.

Without providing a precise Avatar The Last Airbender live-action release date, Netflix has now confirmed the series will arrive on the platform in 2024. This was revealed with a short teaser, merely showing the sigils for the elements.

Filming on Netflix’s Avatar The Last Airbender wrapped a year ago today on June 17, 2022. Since then, work on the series will have focused on editing and visual effects, which will need to show Aang and the other element benders controlling water, earth, fire, and air.

Like the upcoming One Piece live-action series, Netflix’s remake of Avatar The Last Airbender is a gamble. The Last Airbender is beloved among a certain generation and sits among the best animated series of all time. The first attempt at a live-action remake, 2010’s The Last Airbender from M Night Shyamalan, was a failure on every level, acting as a ‘how to’ guide on what Netflix should avoid.

One of the biggest mistakes, casting white actors in East Asian and Inuit-inspired roles, has already been dodged by the streaming service, which has embraced a much more appropriate cast. Gordon Cormier stars as Aang in the lead role, supported by Kiawentiio as Katara, Ian Ousley as Sokka, and Dallas Liu as Zuko.

Unlike the original series, which was broken down in 20 minute episodes, the live-action series will be spread out across eight chunkier installments, each coming in at around an hour in length. While the new series will retain the same premise and core characters from its predecessor, the way in which it navigates the plot is yet to be confirmed, and it’s currently uncertain how much the show will vary from the original.

Still, there’s not long left until we inevitably find out. As the release date edges closer, more details and images from the series will emerge, which will undoubtedly begin to answer our many, many questions.

