Attack on Titan season 4 just got an update, but don’t get too excited

Fans are eagerly awaiting the conclusion of the decade-long saga of one of the best anime series, with the final chapters of Attack on Titan season 4 expected later this year. One of the directors of the popular series, Yuichiro Hayashi, has shared an update…but it’s a little soon to get too excited.

Hayashi’s update (shared via The Radio Times) says; “With the release of the key visual for the sequel to the final part, the Attack on Titan anime is steadily pushing towards its final act.” He added; “However, the work is still in the middle, so I don’t feel like I’m done at all. Will the end really come?”

The Attack on Titan twitter account shared the key visual on May 21, which shows a picturesque setting – a cabin on a mountainside surrounded by trees and flowers. Two large shadows loom over the scene, however and they appear to be monstrous figures – perhaps they will join the best anime villains?

Fans were left on a thrilling cliffhanger after the first part of the Final Chapters. The hour-long special of Attack on Titan season 4 part 3 caught up with one of the best anime characters – Eren – and the Survey Corps and made it clear that there’s not going to be a happy ending for the heroes.

We don't yet have a release date for the final chapters, but they are expected to air in Fall 2023.