Attack On Titan was reportedly the most in-demand TV series of 2021

It seems like giant titans have won the streaming wars of 2021. Following the release of its last season, the acclaimed anime series Attack On Titan has managed to snag the crown for the most in-demand anime series of 2021 and the most in-demand TV series overall, beating heavy hitters such as The Walking Dead and Rick and Morty.

Adapted from the manga of the same name by Hajime Isayama, Attack on Titan is one of the most well known and beloved anime shows since the release of its first season in 2013. Telling the story of Eren Jaeger and the rest of the Survey Corps, the anime follows the intense battle between humanity and giant naked monsters called Titans in a post-apocalyptic world. The fourth and final season of the series was broken up into two chapters, and it turns out that fans just couldn’t get enough of Attack on Titan season 4, part 1.

According to the 4th Annual Global TV Demand Awards from Parrot Analytics, the anime -following the release of its newest season – has been declared the winner of two categories: the ‘Most In-Demand TV Show in the World 2021’ and the ‘Most In-Demand Anime Series of 2021.’

Parrot Analytics clarifies that the results are based on accurate data on their website, saying: “current finalists for each category are determined based on global TV demand data for January 1, 2021 – November 5, 2021. The winner’s announcement will incorporate data from the full calendar year of 2021.”

Although Attack on Titan season 4 part 1 technically started airing in December 2020, its last episode was released in March 2021 – meaning that it still falls under the voting bodies requirements. So, it looks like Attack on Titan’s wins are backed up by reliable numbers. Considering how Attack on Titan season 4 part 2 started on January 10 2022, we are curious to see if the show can snag the award next year too.

