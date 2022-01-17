How to watch Attack on Titan season 4 part 2 – when can you stream new episodes of the anime series?

How can you watch Attack on Titan season 4? The blockbuster anime series is back for its last season, and all hell is breaking loose. Eren Jaeger plans to lead intense retaliation against Marley, leaving Armin, Mikasa, and Reiner in a tough position as war rages on.

It’s all reaching fever pitch in the animated series, stepping well beyond mere Titan on human conflict. If something doesn’t happen soon, Marley and Paradis are on a path of extremely bloody, painful mutually assured destruction. And that’s before we get into Eren’s plan to initiate the Rumbling, an apocalyptic event that will cause genocide.

We’re in the endgame now, as a certain member of the MCU would say, and luckily, you can catch everything as it airs. But when, and where should you be looking to see new Attack on Titan episodes? Are they on-demand, or do you need to be available at a certain? You’ve brought your queries to the right place. We’ve done all the research required on Titans and the Survey Corps to tell you exactly how to watch Attack on Titan season 4.

When can you watch new episodes of Attack on Titan season 4?

You can find brand new episodes of Attack on titan season 4 part 2 on Funimation and Crunchyroll. The next episode is available on January 23, 12:45 PST / 15:45 EST / 20:45 GMT.

These streaming services can be access in the UK, US, Canada, New Zealand and Australia, with a variety of subscription plans. Episode will updated weekly for the duration of the season, all arriving at the same time. More like attack on inconvenience, eh?

Can you stream Attack on Titan season 4?

You sure can! Funimation and Crunchyroll are streaming platforms, offering a wealth of anime releases in addition to new and contemporary weekly programming.

They’re the officially licensed custodians of Attack on Titan in English-speaking territories, with a deal to translate the show only weeks after it airs in Japan. You can even get a 14-day free trial if you haven’t signed up already – what have you got to lose?

That’s how to watch Attack on Titan season 4 part 2 – check out the best anime movies for more hits to catch up on.