The Flash season 8 opening with five-part Arrowverse crossover

The Flash is coming back in style. The Arrowverse series will host a mammoth five-part crossover event to open season eight, featuring multiple heroes.

Ominously titled ‘Armageddon’, the multi-part TV series special is bringing in help from across the DC multiverse to give Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) a dig out. There’s Javicia Leslie as Batwoman and Osric Chau as Ryan Choi, as well as Brandon Routh as The Atom, Cress Williams as Black Lightning, Chyler Leigh as Sentinel, and Kat McNamara as Mia Queen. Those last four are especially interesting, because their shows have either ended or about to, as is the case for Williams, Leigh, and McNamara on Black Lightning, Supergirl, and Arrow, respectively, or they were recently written out, like Routh on DC’s Legends of Tomorrow.

That’s not all, Tom Cavanagh and Neal McDonough are returning as their Legion of Doom cohorts, Reverse-Flash and Damien Darkh. McDonough last appeared on The Flash way back in season three, and Cavanagh’s Reverse-Flash, though oft-mentioned, hasn’t actually featured in an episode since ‘The Exorcism of Nash Wells’ in season six.

“Simply put, these are going to be some of the most emotional Flash episodes ever. Plus, there are some truly epic moments and huge surprises that await our fans,” Eric Wallace, showrunner and executive producer on The Flash, said in a statement, via Collider. “And we’re doing them on a scale that’s bigger and bolder than our traditional Flash episodes. So yes, ‘Armageddon’ is a lot more than just another graphic novel storyline. It’s going to be a true event for Flash and Arrowverse fans, old and new.”

We don’t have a trailer, or any stills from ‘Armageddon’ just yet, but here’s the official synopsis: “A powerful alien threat arrives on Earth under mysterious circumstances and Barry, Iris (Candice Patton) and the rest of Team Flash are pushed to their limits in a desperate battle to save the world. But with time running out, and the fate of humanity at stake, Flash and his companions will also need to enlist the help of some old friends if the forces of good are to prevail.”

Several recurring cast-members recently signed on to remain with The Flash through this latest season. The Flash season eight premieres November 16 on The CW. Here’s best TV series on Netflix to give you something to binge in the meantime.