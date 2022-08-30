Army of Thieves star wants to be in Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead 2

Game of Thrones and Fast and Furious star Nathalie Emmanuel has recently headlined her first film – the horror movie The Invitation. She also recently popped up in another new franchise – Army of Thieves, which was a spin-off from Zack Snyder’s zombie movie Army of the Dead (released in the same year). But she isn’t sure if her character Gwen will be featuring in any future entries in that series.

Army of Thieves centred around safecracker Dieter, played by Matthias Schweighofer, who also directed the movie for Netflix. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, British actress Emmanuel was asked about Army of Thieves and if we’ll be seeing Gwen reunited with Dieter once more.

“I don’t know anything about the future of those characters. I mean, I’ve heard whispers about future things, but I couldn’t tell you anything concrete about what is going to happen, if anything is going to happen.” The Army of the Dead franchise is set to continue with anime series Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas, which is in post-production, as well as a direct sequel to the original film called Planet of the Dead – which is in development.

Emmanuel continued; “But I completely agree that it would be really fun for those two [Dieter and Gwen] to reunite. The journey of their story was just really fun, especially from Gwen’s point of view. She goes from being highly irritated by this man to sort of falling in love with him. (Laughs.) Their whole chemistry was so great, and I’d love to do it again. So hopefully, we get to.”

Emmanuel is busy at the moment, as she is currently filming Fast X (the tenth movie in the Fast and Furious franchise), and she recently joined the cast of Francis Ford Coppola’s Megalopolis.

