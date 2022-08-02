Which is the best Kodi VPN to use in 2022? Well, that’s a question that we will attempt to answer in this article. After all, you have every right to want to keep your internet streaming activities private and discreet – nobody wants businesses to build a profile of their interests to sell to the highest bidder.

But before we go on, let us be clear: we are recommending the best Kodi VPN for you to use so that you can privately access content that is in the public domain or which copyright holders have allowed to be distributed for free over the internet. We aren’t making recommendations for you to cover your tracks when accessing illegal content.

Anyway, now that we’ve got that little disclaimer out of the way, we’ll say that we think the best VPN to use for Kodi is ExpressVPN, but we understand that that’s not going to be the best option for everyone, so we’ve picked out three additional options to try and cover a little more ground.

The best VPNs for Kodi are:

1. The best Kodi VPN

ExpressVPN is our choice for the best Kodi VPN. Our reason for choosing it is that it has a dedicated Kodi add-on while also generally being the best VPN all-round, with more than 3,000 servers spread across over 90 countries. On top of that, ExpressVPN is known to refresh its IP addresses more frequently than other providers, adding a further level of privacy and discretion.

Add to the mix a helpful 24/7 customer support team and a 30-day money-back guarantee which gives you plenty of time to decide whether or not this is worth your investment, and you’ve got something pretty special. The only real drawback is the fact that it only allows you to have up to five simultaneous connections, which isn’t quite as many as certain others.

ExpressVPN features Locations 3,000+ servers in 94 countries Services unblocked Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, BBC iPlayer, Hulu, YouTube Free trial length No free trial Money-back guarantee 30 days Simultaneous connections 5 Router support Yes

2. The most private VPN for Kodi

For many VPN customers, the number one concern is finding something that will keep them as private as possible when using the internet. If that sounds like you, we recommend that you use PureVPN. This provider regularly submits itself to third-party audits to assure customers that it really isn’t keeping any tabs on them.

Additionally, it has over 6,500 servers spread across over 70 countries, and allows you to have up to ten simultaneous connections, which is sure to come in handy for anyone who might have a whole household using different devices at the same time. As with ExpressVPN, it has a dedicated Kodi add-on.

PureVPN features Locations 6,500+ servers in 78+ countries Services accessed Netflix, BBC iPlayer, Disney+, Hulu, YouTube Free trial length 7 days Simultaneous connections 10 Router support Yes, but only under PPTP and OpenVPN

3. The fastest VPN for Kodi

If you love streaming, fast connection speeds are going to be important to you. NordVPN is the fastest VPN you could use for Kodi, boasting download speeds of 65.79Mbit/s. Many internet service providers will artificially reduce your connection speeds if you’re using a lot of bandwidth, and NordVPN can help you to mask this, potentially making everything go a bit faster.

NordVPN is a very well-known provider with a large customer base, which it has been able to build up by offering a genuinely fantastic VPN service. Through the use of the WireGuard Protocol, it is able to encrypt data much more quickly than other providers, which is a further note in its favour, for anybody who wants a service that’s both fast and discreet.

NordVPN features Locations 5,308 servers in 60 countries Services unblocked Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, BBC iPlayer, Hulu, YouTube Free trial length No free trial Money-back guarantee 30 days Simultaneous connections 6 Router support Yes

4. The best free Kodi VPN

Are you dealing with a tight budget? No room for VPN expenses? In that case, we recommend that you use Atlas VPN, the best free VPN for Kodi. Although, we should clarify that this one does not feature a dedicated Kodi add-on, but if you’re using Kodi on a desktop computer or a laptop, you can still just as easily switch it on and have it cover all of your Kodi activities too.

Of course, since it’s free, you’ll be limited in how much you can use it, with a cap of 10GB of data per month, but if it’s specifically Kodi that you want to protect and you often watch stuff on other platforms, then you can probably get by on 10GB a month – that’s still approximately 12 movies for you to watch each month.

AtlasVPN features Locations 750 servers in 37 locations Services unblocked Netflix, BBC iPlayer, Disney+, Hulu, YouTube Free trial length Free version available, with 10GB per month and limited servers Money-back guarantee 30 days Simultaneous connections Unlimited Router support No

We hope that this has been a useful point of reference for anyone who wants to keep their Kodi viewing habits private. Check out our buyer’s guide on the best VPN for streaming, if you’re interested in keeping your data on all streaming platforms private.