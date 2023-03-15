Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey reunite for Apple TV plus show

Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey have one of the most wholesome friendships in Hollywood. As well as frequently vacationing together — including a romantic paddle-boating session in Dubrovnik last year —the pair have shared the screen numerous times over the years.

Ranging from ‘90s movie Welcome to Hollywood to thriller series True Detective, Harrelson and McConaughey have done all kinds of projects together. But a new Apple TV show, in which they will both star and executive produce, seems set to be their most ambitious (and absurd) joint project yet.

The as-yet-untitled comedy series, which is set to start shooting later this year, is being described as: “a heartfelt odd couple love story revolving around the strange and beautiful bond between Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson. Matthew and Woody’s friendship is tested when their combined families attempt to live together on Matthew’s ranch in Texas.”

The TV series is set to last for ten half-an-hour episodes, with Harrelson and McConaughey playing exaggerated, fictionalised versions of themselves. David West Read, of Schitt’s Creek fame, is also set to be a showrunner for the series.

While you wait for more news on this series, check out everything new on Apple TV Plus this March or our guide to True Detective season 4.