Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem join Apple animated musical Spellbound

Apple is expanding into the arena of the animated movie, with the upcoming Luck, made alongside Skydance Animation. They also have animated musical Spellbound on the way, starring the now very in-demand Rachel Zegler. They’ve just announced some further high-profile additions to the cast, including Being the Ricardos couple – Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem.

Kidman will be voicing the role of Ellsmere, the kind and just, yet hyper-precise Queen of Lumbria; and Bardem will voice Solon, the boastful yet big-hearted King of Lumbria. Together, they are the parents of Princess Ellian (voiced by Rachel Zegler), who they join on her daring quest to save her family and kingdom after a mysterious spell transforms them into monsters and threatens to cover Lumbria in darkness forever.

Also joining the cast is John Lithgow, who will provide the voice for Minister Bolinar and Jenifer Lewis, who will provide the voice for Minister Nazara Prone, both royal advisors to Princess Ellian. Ellian seeks out The Oracles of the Sun and Moon, voiced by Nathan Lane and André De Shields to break the spell on her parents and the kingdom. Throughout her journey, Ellian meets several characters who help her, including Callan, a young nomad, voiced by Jordan Fisher.

Apple is bringing in some high-profile names behind-the-scenes as well, because Spellbound is directed by Shrek’s Vicky Jenson. The original score and songs for the film hail from Academy Award-winner Alan Menken, with song lyrics by Glenn Slater.

Menken is the man behind the songs in the Disney classics The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, Pocahontas, The Hunchback of Notre Dame and Hercules, as well as the more recent Tangled. He has won eight Oscars from his involvement with Disney movies.

