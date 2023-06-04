American Pie star is “terrified” fans will say crudest quote in public

Anyone who grew up in the ’90s or 2000s will have definitely had some interactions with the American Pie franchise. Focusing on the crude adventures and misadventures of a group of teenage friends, the American Pie trilogy delivered some of the best comedy movies of the era – albeit with plenty of gags and story threads that have aged terribly and are deeply problematic.

In 2019, Entertainment Tonight reunited seven of the main cast members from the best movies in the franchise to mark the 20th anniversary of the original American Pie.

And when asked about the most memorable lines fans shout in the street, Alyson Hannigan revealed she has a somewhat mixed relationship with her character’s catchphrase.

Hannigan played Michelle in the best rom-coms in the franchise, and was known for beginning rambling stories with the phrase “this one time at band camp”. In the first movie, her most infamous anecdote involved the revelation that she once performed a sexual act with a flute.

During the reunion, Hannigan said: “Well, you can guess what they scream at me, which was fine before I had children. Luckily, they don’t finish the sentence, but I stand there terrified that they will.”

We can certainly imagine how difficult a situation it would be for Hannigan to explain these lines of dialogue to her young kids. They will undoubtedly see the movies one day, but we’d hope that fans wouldn’t force Hannigan to have those awkward conversations too early.

It has been more than a decade since American Reunion last brought these characters together on the big screen, and we’d love some new movies in order to see what they’ve been up to since we last checked in. After all, the boys made a pact to meet up once a year. And we know how seriously they take their pacts.

