American Horror Story cast, characters, and actors

The American Horror Story cast is one of the show’s big selling points. For countless seasons, the horror series has been dazzling and delighting its fans with fear and frights aplenty and hasn’t shown any sign of slowing down.

In fact, American Horror Story will undoubtedly go down as one of the best horror series of the 2010s, though its influence has begun to wane. We’re still enormous fans of American Horror Story though, and it’s cemented in our hearts among the best TV series for anyone who likes their entertainment on the ghoulish side.

The latest season of the anthology has arrived, with a new cast alongside some familiar faces. As AHS fans know, the series has a recurring cast with regulars coming back for more fiendish fun. The likes of Evan Peters and Sarah Paulson aren’t in the show anymore, sadly, but Emma Roberts is still around, and there are some exciting new additions to bring freshness and life to the cast. So, here’s a rundown of the major players in the American Horror Story cast, looking back to the past and exploring the new faces in American Horror Story season 12.

Who’s in the American Horror Story cast?

Emma Roberts as Anna Victoria Alco in Delicate (also seasons 3, 4, 7, 8, 9)

Emma Roberts joined the American Horror Story cast in the third season of the show, Coven. She starred as Madison Montgomery and, including the new season Delicate, she’s since played a role in five more AHS outings too. In Delicate, Roberts stars as Anna Victoria Alco, a New York actor undergoing IVF treatment who finds herself under unwanted scrutiny.

Aside from AHS, Roberts is a horror icon known for her role in Scream 4, and she’ll be bringing a slice of horror to the upcoming Spider-Man movie spin-off Madame Webb as a spooky spider queen.

Kim Kardashian as Siobhan Corbyn

Temporarily swapping reality TV for something even more macabre and ghastly, Kim Kardashian joins the AHS cast in the new season Delicate. She plays Siobhan Corbyn in a role described by Ryan Murphy as both fun and terrifying. She’s Anna’s close friend and mentor, so takes on a leading role opposite Roberts.

Kardashian, of course, doesn’t really need an introduction other than a summary of her role in AHS because she’s known worldwide as the premiere social media influencer, TV personality, and model.

Cara Delevingne as Ivy

Like Kardashian, Delevinge is a huge social media name and model who joins AHS for the first time with Delicate. Delevingne has previously worked on the movie Suicide Squad as June Moone aka Enchantress, and took on a leading role in the fantastical TV series Carnival Row opposite Orlando Bloom, as well as joining the Only Murders in the Building cast in season 2.

In Delicate, Delevingne’s Ivy seems to have a mysterious obsession with Robert’s Anna, and in the trailer, Ivy can be seen watching Anna as she arrives at an IVF clinic.

Matt Czuchry as Dexter Harding

Matt Czuchry stars in the AHS Delicate cast as Dexter Harding: Anna’s artist husband. His past is inflected with tragedy and his former wife was killed in an accident. Now, he works with another artist who bears a very noticeable resemblance to her.

Speaking of resemblances, if Czuchry looks extremely familiar to you that’s probably because he joined the Gilmore Girls cast in later seasons as Logan Huntzberger, Rory’s final boyfriend in the TV series. Czuchry has also appeared in The Good Wife, and led the cast of The Resident.

Billie Lourd as Amanda in Delicate (also in seasons 7, 8, 9, 10, 11)

Like Emma Roberts, Billie Lourd is an AHS veteran. The daughter of Carrie Fisher, Lourd paved her own way on another Ryan Murphy series Scream Queens. She also starred in the Star Wars sequel trilogy as Lieutenant Connix, though she had auditioned for the role of Rey.

Delicate marks Lourd’s seventh AHS season. She played Winter Anderson in Cult, Mallory in Apocalypse, and Montana Duke in 1984. In Delicate she plays Amanda, who appears to have links to Kardashian’s Siobhan.

Zachary Quinto as Craig in Delicate (also in seasons 1, 2, 11)

Zachary Quinto takes on a guest role in AHS Delicate as Craig, but there’s currently very little we know about the character and he hasn’t cropped up in any trailer or promotional material. We’re waiting for his arrival with bated breath.

While Quinto might be best known by general audiences as the Kelvin timeline Spock, taking over from Leonard Nimoy, he’s also no stranger to AHS having worked with Ryan Murphy on the series in prior seasons including the most recent NYC as Sam.

Evan Peters as Tate Langdon and various other characters

AHS legend Evan Peters has starred in a whopping nine seasons, having been involved since the very start. His first role in the show was as Tate Langdon, who might still be his best AHS character. Peters isn’t in Delicate, but he’s continued to work with Ryan Murphy and recently portrayed the serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer in Netflix’s series Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

You’ll also know Peters if you’ve been watching the X-Men movies in order where he plays the lightning-fast Quicksilver: a highlight of any movie he’s in. He reprised the role in WandaVision.

Sarah Paulson as Billie Dean Howard and various other characters

Like Peters, Paulson is an AHS cast stalwart, having been part of the fun since the start. She’s become something of an AHS icon, adored by fans of the show. She’s also the star of other horror series too, and lit up the screen with her leading role in Netflix’s brilliant Ratched.

You’ll also know Paulson for her roles in a number of the best movies of recent years, with Carol, The Post, Ocean’s 8, Bird Box, and the recent thriller flick Run.

Jessica Lange as Constance Langdon and various other characters

AHS fans love Oscar-winner Jessica Lange, but after her main role in four seasons of the show and a later cameo in season 8, her time on the roster is done. The actor has made it clear that she won’t be back in the AHS ever again and that she’s satisfied with the work she achieved already.

So, while she’s not in the Delicate cast, you can keep up with Lange’s recent work by watching the 2022 movie Marlowe and the 2019 Netflix series The Politician in which she stars as Dusty Jackson. She’s currently filming a new movie titled Places Places.

That's it on the American Horror Story cast for now.