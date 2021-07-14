Nicolas Cage won’t play Joe Exotic as Amazon scraps Tiger King series

Nicolas Cage is no stranger to some meme-tastic roles, however, it looks like blonde mullet donning Joe Exotic, from Netflix’s 2020 hit TV series, Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, won’t be joining the ranks of Cage’s eccentric characters.

Although it was previously revealed that the Oscar-winning actor would star in Amazon’s dramatised series of Netflix’s original Tiger King, Cage has now disclosed to Variety that he is no longer scheduled to play the leading role. Confirming that we will no longer get a chance to see him act as the charismatic singing tiger keeper, Joe Exotic, the star went on to imply that the reason for the disappointing decision was due to the Amazon project being shelved.

“We should clear the record,” Cage told Variety. “I read two excellent scripts, which I did think were excellent, but I think Amazon ultimately felt that it was material that had become past tense because it took so long for it to come together. They felt at one point that it was lightning in a bottle, but that point has since faded into the distance and it’s no longer relevant.”

The choice makes sense as public opinion of Tiger King has shifted over time. Originally met with widespread approval, the series has since been accused of misogyny, and criticised by several conservation and animal rights groups. Sources close to the Amazon-owned project, state that the show inspired by the Netflix docuseries may be shopped to other outlets, but Cage and Amazon Prime Video are unlikely to be involved in any future development.

Seeing Nicolas Cage take on the role of Joe Exotic would no doubt have been an enjoyable spectacle. However, before we all wallow in meme despair, fans can look forward to Cage taking on his greatest role to date – himself. The Pig actor’s next role will be that of Nic Cage, starring as himself in Tom Gormican’s meta-movie, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.