Danny DeVito nearly drowned filming Always Sunny in Philadelphia stunt

The gang is always up to something in the TV series It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. But now it seems like the crew of the popular American series, like the zany characters in the show, are also getting up to trouble. During an interview on the talk show Conan, Charlie Day, who plays Charlie Kelly in the show, revealed that while filming season 11 for It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia Danny DeVito, who plays Frank, almost drowned on set.

In season 11, in the episode ‘The Gang Goes to Hell: Part Two’, Day shared how the script called for the gang to hold hands underwater. However, according to the star, DeVito’s tendency to float apparently caused problems. “We did an underwater sequence, and Danny’s incredibly buoyant, like a buoy,” Day explained. “It was hard to get him down, so we really had to weigh him down to get the shot where we’re all holding hands.”

Filming for the scene was ultimately a success – but at what cost? Day went on to reveal that once the director called cut, and all the actors began to come up for air from their time in the tank, one person was unaccounted for on the surface -one weighed down DeVito.

“And when the shot was over, and we were all trying to get back to the surface for air, we all quickly got through the water, but because we weighed him down, he sort of got halfway and was going nowhere,” Day shared. “And that look of panic in his eyes of like, ‘This is the end, these guys killed me.'”

Luckily, safety drivers were on standby during filming, and DeVito safely got out of the tank with no injuries. The star then rightfully decided that he was done for the day and headed home.

You can watch Charlie Day’s interview below:

Always Sunny fans will be pleased to know that the near-death experience didn’t scare DeVito from set, and he can be seen reprising his role as Frank in the latest season of the series, season 15.

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia will be available to watch on the streaming service Netflix on February 1 in the UK. The series is also now available to stream for all our US readers on Hulu.