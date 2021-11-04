Always Sunny season 15 gets a new release date

Always Sunny's record-breaking season 15 has been given a US premiere date of 1 December, 2021. It will be shown on FXX, then stream the next day on FX on Hulu. The start of the fifteenth season will officially make It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia the longest running live-action comedy series in television history.

In the UK, it will be shown on Netflix some time in 2022. The press release states that in season 15; “The Gang try to exploit pandemic aid, sidestep cancel culture, evade criminal justice, reflect on their origins, and reconcile their identities and homeland roots.” This season will also see The Gang going to Ireland.

The plot synopsis reveals more details; “The record-breaking 15th season of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia is its most ambitious yet. In the seismic wake of Covid-19 and all things 2020, The Gang stands at a crossroads in this strange new world.”

It continues; “The rules are changing quicker than anyone can keep up with, despite herculean efforts from Mac (Rob McElhenney), Charlie (Charlie Day), Dennis (Glenn Howerton), Dee (Kaitlin Olson) and Frank (Danny DeVito) to continue business as usual. Now, they must face the music and decide who they’ll become in the cultural upheaval that is 2021. Across the span of eight episodes — and the Atlantic Ocean — we find them answer in a way only they could think to.”

The statement then wistfully reflects on the past fifteen years of the show; “Like a fine Irish whiskey, Sunny’s distinct flavor has gotten richer and intensified through the years. First barreled in 2005, the show has become a landmark for dark comedy and American satire, uniting the most devoted of fans from all over the country and abroad, and this monumental 15th season is truly one to crack open and celebrate.”

And it gets even more philosophical; “Continuing to deliver some of the hardest laughs on television while tackling society’s most pressing issues, Sunny turns its fearless focus both outward and inward: to a national and international level but also to a deeply personal level.”

The show has started to push the comedic boundaries in recent seasons, with the season 13 finale featuring an interpretative dance by Rob McElhenney’s Mac.