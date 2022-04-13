All American season 5 release date – everything we know

When is All American season 5 going to be released? We all know Americans love football, and the hit CW show All American has certainly tapped into that incredible sporting passion over in the US, with the drama series still going strong after four seasons. The CW confirmed All American season 5 is on the way, and while it’s still early days, we’ve gathered as much information as we can for you to prepare for the big kick-off.

All American is a TV series which first aired in 2018, and is part of The CW’s vast well of content. The show follows Spencer James, a star high school football player, who moves schools after being recruited by Beverly Hills High School, causing his social life and sporting life to collide in dramatic fashion.

With season 4 coming to an end in May 2022, there are still many threads left to follow, but the season finale will surely leave the fans wanting more, and many will be wondering when All American season 5 will touch down. And, what is going to happen next for Spencer and his teammates? We’ve been training hard for this moment, and we have all the answers you need.

All American season 5 release date: When is All American season 5 coming out?

The CW only just confirmed in March 2022 that there will be a season 5 of All American. Given the fact that All American season 5 hasn’t started production just yet, there is no release date planned in.

We would assume that season 5 of All American will arrive at some point in 2023. Historically, season 1, 2, and 4 of the show has premiered in October of their respective years, so it’s safe to guess the same will apply for season 5.

All American season 5 trailer: Is there a trailer for All American season 5?

At the moment, there is no trailer for season 5 of All American. With the new season not yet in production, there isn’t likely to be a trailer for a while yet, but as soon as one touches down, we will let you know!

All American season 5 plot: What’s going to happen in All American season 5?

With season 4 of All American still going, we can only speculate as to what season 5 of the show will hold for its characters. What we do know though, is that their time at high school is coming to an end, and that a shift to a college setting is the natural development for the next season.

As for Spencer, he obviously has eyes on his future in the NFL, but is struggling to manage his education and social life alongside his ambitions. The fallout of this balancing act is sure to play out as season 4 comes to a close, and will more than likely spill into season 5.

The music careers of Coop and Patience are heading in very different directions right now. Coop is putting her health first, and must put her music on the backburner, while Patience is enjoying the launch of her new album. The tension between these two and their opposite paths is something that will need to be explored as we move into season 5.

The complicated familial relationship of the Bakers is heating up as season 4 of All American develops, and with Olivia’s writing causing issues for her twin brother Jordan, we’re keeping a close eye on that tension going into season 5.

Keeping it real: The best drama movies

We will know a lot more about what season 5 has in store for the various All American storylines, when season 4 ends on May 23, 2022.

All American season 5 cast: Who will be in All American season 5?

As it stands, it looks like all the key cast members will indeed return for season 5 of All American, though nothing is written in stone just yet as season 4 still has a few episodes to go. First and foremost, Daniel Ezra is confirmed to reprise his role as our protagonist, Spencer James for the upcoming season.

At the time of writing, we’re confident that the main supporting characters of Coop (Bre-Z) and Olivia (Samantha Logan) will return for season 5. Coop of course, is recovering from her gunshot wound, and while her music career is on hold, there’s sure to be more of her story to unfold.

Olivia, meanwhile, is working on a big story and her writing is causing problems for many of the characters around her. As one of the more academic in the group, we’re sure that with the prospect of college on the horizon, Olivia’s education will be a factor in season 5.

Other supporting characters such as Layla (Greta Onieogou), Jordan (Michael Evans Behling), Grace (Karimah Westbrook), and Coach Billy Baker (Taye Diggs) are likely to feature in season 5, though nothing has been confirmed yet.

Netflix and chill: The best Netflix series

Once season 4 comes to an end in May, we will have a much better idea of what storylines will be explored, and who will return for All American season 5. In the meantime, why not check out our guide to the dramatic world of Virgin River season 4.