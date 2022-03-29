After 4 release date — cast, trailer, and everything we know

When is After Ever Happy being released? The idea of having not one, not two, but four movies out there that are entirely based on Harry Styles fanfiction feels crazy, but if the past few years have taught us anything, it’s that anything is possible. After all, didn’t Belfast star Jamie Dornan have his breakout role in Fifty Shades of Grey, the BDSM movie series whose novels were inspired by Twilight fanfiction?

Either way, since the first After movie came out in 2019, Hero Fiennes Tiffin and Josephine Langford have stolen the show as star-crossed lovers Hardin Scott and Tessa Young. Over the past three movies we’ve seen them fall in love, have sex, fight, break up, have sex again, fight some more, and somehow, between it all, get degrees too!

Hardin and Tessa have been faced with a lot of curveballs over the years, from love rivals, to the trials of long-distance relationships, and Hardin’s anger issues he really should get therapy for. But where will Hessa go from here in the franchise’s final chapter? Will they weather the storm or part ways for good? Below are all the answers you need about the upcoming romance movie, including its plot, release date, trailer, and cast.

After 4 release date: When is After Ever Happy coming out?

The release date schedule for After 4 is about as complicated as Hardin and Tessa’s relationship. US fans will see the romance movie in theatres on September 7, 2022, while fans across Europe (excluding those in the UK and France) can expect theatrical releases slightly earlier, between August 24 and 26.

Canadian moviegoers can also expect to see the flick in cinemas from August 26. For fans in Australia and New Zealand, they will have to wait until September 8 until they can watch Hardin and Tessa’s adventures on the big screen.

However, in the UK and France, the movie will not get a theatrical release. Instead, it will be released directly to Amazon Prime Video. The same happened with the third instalment in the franchise: After We Fell (After 3).

After 4 will drop on the streaming service for the UK and French audiences, but After We Fell came to Prime Video approximately three weeks after its US cinema release. This means that we can probably expect the movie to arrive on the platform around late September or early October this year, but nothing has been confirmed as of yet.

After 4 trailer: Is there a trailer for After Ever Happy?

Keeping things festive with their fanbase, a teaser for After Ever Happy was released in late December 2021. Equally parts dramatic and racy, the 47-second clip promised lots of drama and sex for the young couple, as Hardin can be heard via voiceover insisting to Tessa that they “can survive” their latest drama, only for Tessa to say, “I don’t want to survive, I want to live.”

Intercut with dramatic moments from the new film, Tessa can then be heard saying, “I’m sorry I couldn’t fix you.”

Since then, teaser images have been released on the official After movie Instagram and Twitter accounts, as well as a six-second clip of that car scene fans of the book scene will be waiting in earnest for, but there is no sign of a full trailer as of yet. However, it should be coming any time now, as After 4 was filmed back-to-back with After 3, and the trailer for the third movie came out in February for an early September release date. So, if they’re going by the same schedule as last year, they’re already behind — so chop chop, lovebirds!

After 4 plot: What will happen in After Ever Happy?

December’s teaser trailer doesn’t reveal much about what to expect from After 4, but judging by the official plot synopsis for the movie, it looks like it will follow the events of the book of the same name pretty closely.

“Hardin and Tessa are growing up and they may never be the same. Although they have defied all the odds, their next chapter will bring either a fairy tale ending or finally destroy their passionate yet toxic relationship,” the synopsis says. “When a revelation about the past shakes Hardin’s impenetrable façade to the core – and Tessa suffers a tragedy – will they stick together or be torn apart? Life will never be the same for Hessa.”

Based on the synopsis, it’s likely that the movie will pick up directly from the bombshell revelation at the end of After We Fell, where it is revealed that Christian Vance, Tessa’s boss at her swish new Seattle job, is in fact Hardin’s father.

And worse than that, it seems like everyone apart from Hardin already knew, shaking him to his core and undoubtedly leading to more drama for the lovers.

It’s interesting to note that the novel also includes a pretty significant time jump, as it follows Hardin and Tessa’s relationship over a number of years. Will the movie do the same?

AFTER 4 CAST: WHO’S IN AFTER EVER HAPPY?

Given that After 4 was filmed back-to-back with After 3, fans will be pleased to know that a lot of the main players from the previous movie will be returning.

Controversially at the time, a number of key characters from the After franchise — including Landon, Vance, Carol, Kimberly, and Robert — were recast between the second and third movie because the original actors were unable to commit to filming the latter two films back to back.

This time, however, there are no unexpected recasts planned, so you can expect to see a lot of your favourite actors and characters once again.

The cast of After Ever Happy is:

Hero Fiennes Tiffin as Hardin Scott

Josephine Langford as Tessa Young

Louise Lombard as Trish Daniels

Kiana Madeira as Nora

Rob Estes as Ken Scott

Carter Jenkins as Robert

Chance Perdomo as Landon

Jack Bandeira as James

Atanas Srebrev as Richard Young

Jordan Peters as Mark

Velizar Binev as Dr. West

Anton Kottas as Smith

Ryan Ol as Joe

Tosin Thompson as Janine

If you want to see the rest of Hessa’s love story, you can watch all three of the After movies on Amazon Prime Video now.