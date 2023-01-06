Wednesday season 2 confirmed by Netflix

Wednesday has been an enormous success for Netflix, so a second season always felt inevitable. There was, however, some recent speculation that a second season of the YA horror series might be headed to Amazon Prime. Netflix has now nipped that in the bud, by announcing that a second season is definitely on the way, and that it will not be leaving the streaming service.

Netflix has tweeted an announcement with a teaser video from their official account; “Wednesday has been officially renewed for Season 2!” In the video, Jenna Ortega’s Wednesday says; “Over the past few weeks, I’ve been hunted, haunted, and mimicked millions of times across the internet. It’s been pure torture. Thank you.” On the screen, it says; “More misery is coming. The global phenomenon will return for season 2.”

There are images of crowds of fans attending screenings of Wednesday in cinemas, many of them dressed as the characters. Wednesday finishes by saying; “Honestly, I wish I cared a little more.”

Wednesday is second only to Stranger Things in terms of minutes viewed on Netflix in 2022. Wednesday had two weeks in a row with more than 5 billion minutes viewed on Netflix. This has only been achieved seven times across four shows, including Stranger Things, Tiger King and Ozark.

The Addams Family began life in the 1960s as a TV series, and picked up many more fans in the 1990s, thanks to two movies starring Christina Ricci as Wednesday. Ricci returned in Wednesday, which sees the gloomy gal as a teenager attending a boarding school called Nevermore Academy. Ricci plays teacher Marilyn Thornhill, while Gwendoline Christie plays Principal Weems.

There is currently no hint as to when season two will be on our screens. But, given that it hasn’t started filming yet, it likely won’t be until late 2024.

