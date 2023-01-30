Original Wednesday Addams star passes away

The Addams Family has had a huge resurgence in popularity thanks to Netflix’s smash-hit series Wednesday. This has sparked renewed interest in the 90s movies, in which Christina Ricci played Wednesday. Less well known nowadays is the fact that it start life as a 1960s TV series, when it aired during the same years as the similarly-themed The Munsters. Sadly, the original Wednesday from the 60s series – Lisa Loring – has passed away at the age of 64.

Loring was only 6 years old when she played Wednesday, while Ricci was 10 years old, and Jenna Ortega now plays a teen version of the same character. Loring began modelling when she was only 3 years old.

Loring originated The Drew, which was her interpretation of the 60s craze the Frug dance. Ortega’s variation of the Frug in Wednesday has gone viral and become much-replicated on TikTok. Loring’s Wednesday loved her unusual pets – Homer the black widow spider and Lucifer the lizard, as well as her headless doll.

Butch Patrick, who played Eddie Munster on The Munsters, also remembered her on Facebook, writing, “Very sorry to hear of my dear friend Lisa Loring’s passing. We were very close and worked together often. I know she was very weak. I was in her company just a few weeks ago. Godspeed my friend.” The Munsters was also revived in 2022, with a new movie version on Netflix directed by Rob Zombie.

Wednesday was the third most-streamed original programme across any streaming service in 2022. Number one was Stranger Things (34 episodes) and number two was Ozark (44 episodes) – which are both also Netflix shows. This is an impressive achievement, as Wednesday only has eight episodes so far. Unsurprisingly, it’s been renewed for a second season.

While we wait to find out more about season 2 of Wednesday, check out our guide to the best horror series.