How old is Wednesday in the new Netflix series? Fans of the Addams Family will probably remember Wednesday Addams as a devilish little girl. After all, Christina Ricci was only 11 years old when she played the character in Barry Sonnenfeld’s first iconic family movie and then she was 13 in the sequel.

Not only that, in many of the animated series, Wednesday’s portrayed as a pre-teen. Yet the times they are a-changin’ (as Bob Dylan once sang), and in the new Netflix series Wednesday, the titular character (Jenna Ortega) has grown up a bit. So how old is Wednesday? And how long can we expect her to spend at Nevermore Academy?

How old is Wednesday?

In her new Netflix series, Wednesday Addams is 16 years old. It’s likely then that Wednesday is a Sophomore at Nevermore, and therefore she has another two years at school, which means we could potentially get two more series set in the cooky but creepy boarding school. Ortega, meanwhile, is 20 years old.

If you love the new horror series, then check out our guide to a potential Wednesday season 2 release date. We also have articles about the Nevermore monster and the cello song Wednesday was playing.

If you’re looking for something else to enjoy on the streaming service, we’ve also got a list of the best Netflix movies.