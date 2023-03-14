The lifelong fear Adam Driver had to face in 65 (no, not dinosaurs)

Adam Driver leads an action-packed adventure as he fights against dinosaurs in futuristic sci-fi movie 65, but he had to face a specific fear to do so.

As one of the most in-demand actors right now, Adam Driver has faced all kinds of enemies over the past few years, including the Jedi, the Sith, dinosaurs, and an ex-wife. But in his latest project, monster movie 65, he had to face another unexpected fear, too.

While the dinosaurs didn’t faze him, the former Star Wars cast member told The Wrap that he had to overcome a fear of quicksand to shoot a scene in his new movie. “I remember when I was a kid, everybody got trapped in quicksand. I’d watch reruns of Zorro, and I feel like Zorro was trapped in quicksand. Everybody was trapped in quicksand. I went through a phase,” he recalled. “I had a terror as a kid because I’d seen so many people in quicksand. I was like, ‘Oh fuck, is this a problem I’m going to have to face in life?’”

Driver was also asked what drew him to the action movie, to which he replied, “Lots of things – dinosaurs, laser guns, prehistoric Earth. And that it was big and had a massive spectacle and it was a family movie, where everybody could go see it.”

“But it didn’t wimp out in terms of being a character-driven movie. There’s not a lot of dialogue so the metaphors were really obvious about two people processing grief at the same time.”

You can watch 65 in theatres now — or if you don’t have the time, just skip ahead and check out our 65 ending explained and our 65 review.

