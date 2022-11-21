Is 1899 connected to Dark? Warning: mild spoilers for 1899 ahead. The new Netflix series from Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar, 1899, has taken the world by storm since it arrived on the streaming service on November 17 2022.

Set on a steamship named the Kerberos, the TV series is a mystery wrapped in an enigma, covered in a third equally mysterious thing. Of course, we probably shouldn’t be surprised when we consider Friese and bo Odar’s involvement. Before creating 1899, the pair made the equally confounding horror series Dark and the two shows share a lot of DNA. So much DNA, in fact, that a lot of fans are wondering, ‘Is 1899 connected to Dark?‘

Is 1899 connected to Dark?

The overarching stories of 1899 and Dark are not linked by a common narrative thread. Friese and bo Odar were explicit that the two series are not part of the same cinematic universe during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

“One bad idea we’ve definitely said is not going to happen is that 1899 is related to Dark,” bo Odar said. “We get that question a lot. So for all the fans out there: Sorry, there won’t be any characters from Dark suddenly appearing on the ship.”

That said, as they were both created by Friese and bo Odar, they do share similar elements. Both sci-fi series are puzzle box mysteries that deal with mind-bending concepts like parallel worlds and different timelines. Unfortunately for people expecting to see Jonas and Hannah, you’re going to be disappointed.

