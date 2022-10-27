Yellowstone getting two more spin-off drama series

Tyler Sheridan’s Yellowstone saga keeps on expanding, and is showing no signs of stopping. The prequel series 1923 starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren will reportedly be two seasons long, as Sheridan has too much material for just one. He also apparently has plans for further series set in the 1940s and 1960s, surrounding the Dutton family.

According to Deadline; “Each 1923 season will be eight episodes, starring Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren, and a cast of bright young actors playing the three young sons and two daughters. While the bulk of the action focuses on the construction of the sprawling Yellowstone ranch in Montana, the series is also shooting in South Africa, Tanzania, and Malta, to give a sense of the saga’s scope.”

Sheridan also wants to follow the Duttons’ struggle to hold onto the family ranch into the middle of the twentieth century. This will obviously involve the loss of Ford and Mirren, and re-casting of the young Duttons from 1923. We wonder if Sheridan has been watching House of the Dragon and taking notes.

It is not yet known for sure if 1883: The Bass Reeves Story, which was developed by David Oyelowo and his wife, is still happening under the Yellowstone banner. Apparently, the modern-day 6666, set on the Four Sixes ranch in Texas is still moving ahead.

One thing is for sure, the Yellowverse isn’t going anywhere, and the fifth season of the main show starring Kevin Costner is currently hotly anticipated. Getting Harrison Ford, who has done pretty much zero television in the last 50 years, to commit to a TV series is quite the feat. This is especially the case if it does go for more than one season.

While we wait for more news on 1923 and the other Yellowstone spin-offs, check out our guide to the best westerns.