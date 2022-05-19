Yellowstone season 5 premieres November 13

Get on your best cowboy hat and your comfiest work boots because we’re heading back to the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch. That’s right, we finally know the Yellowstone season 5 release date, and we don’t have long to wait. The Dutton family will return on November 13.

Paramount announced the news and confirmed the show would be followed by the first episode of Sylvester Stallone’s new TV series Tulsa King. Filming is currently underway on the fifth season. While there are still a few months before Yellowstone’s eventual return, the wait will be worth it, we promise, as we’re getting more episodes than ever before.

Season 5 is the longest series to date and will consist of 14 episodes instead of the usual ten. It’s not all good news, though, we’re afraid. Paramount is splitting the season into two separate parts, so while the first seven episodes will come in November, they’ll be a gap before we see how things end for John Dutton and his cattle rancher clan.

Yellowstone has been a huge hit for Paramount. The Kevin Costner led drama series’ season four finale was the most-watched cable show since 2017. 10.3 million viewers tuned in to watch the last episode of season 4.

This is music to the ears of Chris McCarthy, the president and CEO of ViacomCBS Media Networks, who believes it proves that Yellowstone has hit a cultural nerve and justifies the multiple planned spin-offs.

“Our strategy to franchise Yellowstone into a universe of series to fuel growth for Paramount Plus is already exceeding expectations,” he said in a statement. “1883 and Mayor of Kingstown [are] proving to be two of the [network’s] top titles.”

