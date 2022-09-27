Yellowstone season 5 offers “no relief” for Kayce

In the fifth season of hugely popular Western series Yellowstone, Kayce (played by Luke Grimes) should be happier. After all, he’s now living life away from the Duttons and with his wife and her Native family on a reservation. However, actor Grimes has told Entertainment Weekly that this isn’t necessarily the case. “When you meet him [in season 5], he’s off the ranch,” Luke Grimes says. “He’s sort of almost happy. He seems like he likes his little life on the res with the family. But as the story progresses, you realise he can’t stay away for too long. Something calls him to take care of that legacy.” “In true Kayce fashion, there’s no relief from the sort of rock and a hard place that he’s in between,” Grimes says. “Every season has felt incredibly different. I think that’s the beauty of Taylor’s [Sheridan] writing. He knows how to make this show just take every twist and turn it possibly could, and to keep it so fresh. Every year has felt very different from the last.”

Several confusingly-named prequels and spin-offs to Yellowstone have been announced – the first season of 1883 has already finished, and coming up we’ve got 1883: The Bass Reeves Story, 1923 starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, and 6666 – set in the present day on a famous Texan ranch known as the Four Sixes.

As for Beth (Kelly Reilly), she will be settling into married life with Rip (Cole Hauser), but once again, this doesn’t mean plain sailing is ahead. Reilly told Entertainment Weekly that; “The war feels internal this season for her. [She’s] haunted by the past, afraid for the future and fighting with all she has for the present moment.”

