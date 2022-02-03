Yellowstone officially renewed for season 5

Everyone’s Dad’s favourite TV show, Yellowstone, has been renewed for a fifth season. The hugely successful western series starring Kevin Costner is barreling along with no signs of stopping. It’s created by Taylor Sheridan, director of thriller movies Wind River and Those Who Wish Me Dead, and writer of Sicario and Hell or High Water.

The season 4 finale brought in an impressive 15 million viewers. Yellowstone has recently been nominated for a SAG award for Best Ensemble and PGA award for Best Episodic Drama. Costner’s co-stars Kelly Reilly, Cole Hauser, Luke Grimes, Gil Birmingham, Ryan Birmingham, and Wes Bentley are all expected to return for Season 5.

“Yellowstone’s record-breaking performance proves we’ve tapped a cultural nerve and unleashed a passionate audience from the centre of the country to each of the coasts,” Chris McCarthy, president and CEO of ViacomCBS Media Networks, said. “We are honoured to be able to bring audiences another season of Yellowstone. The continued growth in viewership and the recent recognition from the guilds bolsters our commitment to continue to bring groundbreaking entertainment to audiences,” added executive producer David C. Glasser.

As well as Sheridan’s impressive film credits, he is also behind another hit show – Mayor of Kingstown starring Jeremy Renner, Dianne Wiest, Kyle Chandler and Aidan Gillen. He has also created a Yellowstone prequel called 1883.

Costner is obviously no stranger to the western genre, with one of his most successful films being Dances with Wolves. It won Best Picture and Costner won the Oscar for Best Director. He is also known for Field of Dreams, Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, JFK and The Bodyguard. More recently, he played Jonathan Kent, Clark’s father in the DCEU.

