Nicolas Cage western movie could be out before the end of 2022

Nicolas Cage’s upcoming western-action movie The Old Way has found a distributor and may be out before the end of the year. According to Deadline, Saban Films has acquired the film and intends on releasing it theatrically and on VOD during the fourth quarter of 2022, although we can’t get more specific than that.

“We always love working with Nicolas and are thrilled to be part of one of his first forays into the Western genre,” Bill Bromiley, the president of Saban Films, said of the acquisition. “We couldn’t be happier to share this action-packed film with crime thriller and Western fans alike.”

The Old Way tells the story of retired gunslinger Colton Briggs (Cage), who’s dragged back into a life of violence after a gang of bandits kill his wife. Think John Wick but with a horse (yes, we know Wick rode a horse in the third one). Briggs won’t be alone though; he’ll be bringing his young daughter along for the ride just like any responsible parent would.

The Old Way is just one of two westerns Cage is starring in this year. The second, Butcher’s Crossing, has also been picked up by Saban and is based on the novel by novel by John Williams.

It’s while filming Butcher’s Crossing that Cage met his new nemesis, Rain Man, the horse who tried to kill him. During a Hollywood Reporter roundtable, Cage admitted the horse had it out for him during filming.

“Rain Man kept trying to knock me off and would try to run my head into roofs, and then I’d get off and try to be nice to him, and he would headbutt me,” Cage said. “It was not fun. I’ve always had good experiences with animals. I always had great experiences with horses, but Rain Man wanted to kill me. I’m good with animals. I mean, seriously, it was a clear decision on Rain Man’s part that he wanted to kill me.”

Thankfully though the horse’s assassination attempt failed so we can all enjoy Cage’s new horror movie Renfield.