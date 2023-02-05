Don’t forget 1923 episode 5 is on tonight

Good news, Yellowstone fans: 1923 is back on screens tonight, returning from its short break. 1923 is the latest in a long (and growing) line of spinoffs from the main Yellowstone drama series.

Acting as both a sequel to 1883 and a prequel to Yellowstone, 1923 continues to explore the story of the Dutton ranch in its formative years. In 1923, the leads are Jacob and Cara Dutton, played by Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren. Timothy Dalton plays the villainous Donald Whitfield opposite them, an ambitious business tycoon.

1923’s most recent episode, episode 4, dropped back on January 8 and the TV series has been on a short mid-season break since then. Now though, 1923 is back and the the mid-season break is set to come to an end tonight on February 5.

1923 episode 5 will drop on screens, and the remaining episodes of the show will then air weekly. There will be eight episodes in the season when it comes to a close, but the fun doesn’t end there. 1923 has already been renewed for a second season, with Ford and Mirren returning once again. This means the adventure of the Dutton family is set to continue, and we’ll get to watch it every step of the way.

