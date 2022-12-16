Yellowjackets season 2 hasn’t started, but season 3 is confirmed

Very few TV series have caught the imagination in the last year like Yellowjackets, the thriller series about cannibalistic kids stranded on an island. With Yellowjackets season 2 not even here yet, it’s been announced a third season has been given the greenlight.

The second season is set to premiere in early 2023, set for March 26, and fans are already super excited to see where the dark story will go next. Those fans can get even more excited now, as the horror series will be getting another chapter, too.

A report from Deadline has revealed that Showtime, the network behind the show, has given Yellowjackets its stamp of approval for a third season.

While this announcement may seem premature, there is actually logic behind it, given the renewal option for the cast expires before the end of the year. With this in mind Showtime is pinning its stars down early, and after the series earned seven Emmy nominations, that seems like a wise move.

Chris McCarthy, the President of Showtime and Paramount Media Networks, said: “With Yellowjackets’ runaway success in Season 1 and the pent-up anticipation for Season 2, we wanted to maximize the momentum by fast-tracking Season 3 now.”

“The show’s ambition is only exceeded by its execution, and I thank the incredible creative team behind it, including Ashley, Bart, Jonathan, eOne and the Showtime team, for turning this into such a success,” he added. On the early renewal, McCarthy explained it “demonstrates our strong commitment to the show and its ability to continue to grow as well as how it fits clearly within a Showtime brand.”

If you can’t wait for Yellowjackets season 2, you may want to dive into our list of the best body horror movies or the best teen movies for more adolescent cannibal action.