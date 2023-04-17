Yellowjackets season 2 is “going to end badly” teases star

Yellowjackets season 2 is now well under way, with more and more layers of the story concerning both the teen and adult girls being revealed in each episode. An interesting new dynamic for the second season of the horror series is that between Natalie (Juliette Lewis), adult Lottie (Simone Kessell), and Lisa (Nicole Maines), a young woman who is a ‘true believer’ in Lottie’s cult.

In a new interview in Them with Maines, she was asked how she thinks things will evolve between the three women, as the thriller series continues; “I mean, it is undoubtedly going to end badly. But for who, I cannot say. I mean, we are playing with life or death, mystic wilderness, cult-y shit. In episode 4, Lottie says, ‘We brought it back with us.’ You throw whatever it is on top of that, [and] something is going to go off the rails, especially when you get Misty Quigley [Christina Ricci] involved.”

Maines also touched on the fact that everyone assumes she is the daughter of one of the main members of the Yellowjackets cast; “Everyone’s convinced that Lisa is somebody’s child. They think she’s either Shauna’s [Melanie Lynskey], they think that she’s Charlotte’s, or they think that she’s Natalie’s.”

Maines continued; “And I don’t know if any of those are true. Because of course we meet my mother, [but] we don’t know if that’s my birth mother! You know. Who’s to say if any theories are… I don’t freakin’ know. I think it’d be funny if they were. I think that’d be freakin’ wild if that were true! But also, this is Yellowjackets we’re talking about, so who knows? But I think it’s funny that they’re like, “We’re not sure whose baby she is, but she’s somebody’s baby!”

