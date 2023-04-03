Ironically, that Yellowjackets season 2 meal is actually vegetarian

Spoilers ahead for Yellowjackets season 2, episode 2! The young Yellowjackets cast members have been speaking to The Hollywood Reporter about filming the episode 2 scene where the stranded soccer team finally turn full cannibal and consume their friend Jackie (Ella Purnell). Ironically, no actual meat was involved – but this doesn’t mean that it was a pleasant experience.

Jackie’s body was actually made of jackfruit – or Jackiefruit – with skin made of rice paper, and maple syrup and barbecue sauce to make it well, more gooey. Courtney Eaton, who plays Lottie, explained; “the fake body we were eating was made out of jackfruit and rice papers soaked in a barbecue sauce-y stuff. The texture of the rice paper was to make it like you’re ripping it like skin, and looking at that crispy body…”

Jasmine Savoy Brown, who plays Taissa, added; “Can never have jackfruit again. It just smelt burnt. It did smell what I imagine burnt human skin smells like. People threw up, cried.”

Eaton added; “We nicknamed the fake body Jackie-fruit. There were a lot of jokes to get us through it. There was also the doll of Jackie’s corpse. I think Sophie Nélisse took a photo and sent it to Ella [Purnell], and I remember being like, I don’t know if we should send that to her. I don’t know how I’d feel seeing a dead version of me just laying under the grip truck in between takes.”

Fans are excited to see Elijah Wood and Christina Ricci team up in episode 3, as they were both child/teen stars of the 90s who co-starred in 1997’s The Ice Storm. Some of Wood’s pre-Lord of the Rings roles included Forever Young, Flipper, Deep Impact, and The Faculty. He began acting in 1989, when he was only 8 years old. Ricci began acting in 1990 – and was immediately launched to fame in Mermaids and The Addams Family.

