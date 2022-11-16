Kelsey Grammer challenges Disney for MCU return as X-Men character

Now that we have mutations in the MCU, it’s just a matter of time before we get the X-Men back. Sure, we have X-Men ’97 on the way, but we want a full on MCU movie as well, featuring all the X-Men characters we know and love. Kelsey Grammer, who played Beast in previous X-Men movies, has an ultimatum for Disney in getting the part back.

“If they don’t ask me to return to the role of Beast, I’ll never go to Disneyland again,” Grammer tells MovieWeb. “I’d love for them to do that. I want to do that.” Challenge made, Disney and Marvel Studios, the ball’s in your court now! As Marvel movies and Marvel series tentatively head towards bringing mutants in the fold, big questions surround casting choices.

Patrick Stewart returned as Professor X in Doctor Strange 2, and Hugh Jackman will be Wolverine again for Deadpool 3. That’s all made feasible by the multiverse, but so far these have largely boiled down to one-off appearances. Grammer would easily do one of those, though Marvel might want something more long-term at some point too.

In any case, he’s made his hopes clear, now it’s time to see what Disney decides. Grammer might have some competition, as he shared Beast with Nicolas Hoult, who played the younger Hank McCoy in X-Men: First Class, and other installments.

Not that Grammer is currently looking for extensive work. Right now, he’s making the Frasier reboot, due to start rolling next year. For now, he has his new Christmas movie, Christmas in Paradise, with co-star Elizabeth Hurley. That rom-com is in US theatres now.

