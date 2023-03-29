Don’t freak out, but we might be getting an X-Files reboot

After taking the superhuman plunge with the Marvel movie Black Panther and its sequel Wakanda Forever, Ryan Coogler is reportedly considering rebooting one of the best TV series to ever hit our small screens – The X-Files.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, this exciting new development comes from sci-fi series‘ creator, Chris Carter, who name-dropped Coogler during an interview on the CBC radio show On the Coast With Gloria Macarenko. “I just spoke to a young man, Ryan Coogler, who is going to remount The X-Files with a diverse cast,” he said.

For any readers unfamiliar with the hit ’90s TV show, The X-Files follows FBI agents Fox Mulder and Dana Scully as they investigate unsolved cases involving supposedly paranormal phenomena. The series is packed with mystery, conspiracy theories and has become a staple pop culture behemoth of a show.

News of a reboot isn’t surprising considering The X-Files’ mass following. However, despite Carter’s hints at a new project, the thriller series‘ producer 20th Television declined to comment on the status of the potential reboot to THR.

Still, Carter offered enough detail to give all of us hope for the reboot, even discussing how the new series will be taking place in a world where conspiracy theories play a larger part in daily life than the original ’90s show portrayed.

Carter also discussed the challenges facing Coogler, saying: “[Coogler] has his work cut out for him because we covered so much territory.” So, it sounds like he has had plenty of discussions and time to think about a new series.

An X-Files reboot is also pretty likely since Coogler’s Proximity Media has a five-year overall TV deal with Disney. Currently, the filmmaker is working on a Disney Plus show set in Wakanda, and is an executive producer on the Marvel series Ironheart. So, who knows? It is easy to imagine Coogler getting the greenlight for another project too.

