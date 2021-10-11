Timothée Chalamet cosplaying Gonzo from The Muppets in Wonka first look

Warner Bro has not cast Gonzo the Great as Willy Wonka, but you’d be forgiven for thinking otherwise. In a first preview of prequel kids movie Wonka, star Timothée Chalamet’s costume brings to mind one of Gonzo’s most memorable.

Chalamet shared the image on social media, and in it he’s sporting a red coat and brown top hat while playing the candy bar mogul. This is the same outfit Gonzo sports in Muppet Christmas Carol, and the internet was quick to make the comparison. Of course, Gonzo has always been a fashion icon, so it makes sense that Hollywood would look to them for inspiration when sculpting an eccentric lead performance. However, the likeness does seem coincidental.

Focusing on the sweets creator before the events of Roald Dahl’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Wonka is a musical movie that’ll show how he ended up in the sugar and sweet business. Chalamet holds the title role, with Paul King directing. King and Simon Farnaby have written the script, and Rowan Atkinson, Sally Hawkins, Oliva Colman, and Matt Lucas are among the supporting cast.

Check out some of the best reactions to Chalamet’s Wonka post below:

I was wondering who he reminded me of and then it hit me https://t.co/jZZCmfIieP pic.twitter.com/V2Hgx6yPlx — ghost of cas (@caseyrxid) October 10, 2021

Wonka is due in theatres March 17, 2023. We have the best family movies for more all-ages fun right now, and Muppets Haunted Mansion is now streaming on Disney Plus, if you’d like to see what Gonzo himself is up to.