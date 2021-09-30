Rowan Atkinson and Olivia Coleman join Timothée Chalamet in Wonka prequel

Warner Bros has announced that a handful of actors just scored a golden ticket to Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory. The studio is currently filming Wonka, the origin movie for Roald Dahl’s fantastical dessert mogul, that will follow a young Willy Wonka played by Timothée Chalamet. To celebrate the production being in full swing, the studio revealed a huge cast list packed with British A-listers.

The studio released a massive cast list to press for Wonka which has now officially begun production in the UK. Leading the monumental list of actors who will be joining Chalamet and, the previously announced Keegan-Michael Key, is Rowan Atkinson (Mr Bean), Olivia Colman (The Crown), and Sally Hawkins (The Shape Of Water). Besides being a distinctly British cast, Hawkins’ involvement makes the upcoming fantasy movie somewhat of a Paddington reunion as well.

Paddington director Paul King is helming the tasty flick and is joined by his past co-writers – who previously helped him pen the hit kids movies Paddington and Paddington 2 – Simon Farnaby and Tom Davis. Paddington actors Kobna Holdbrook-Smith, and Matt Lucas are also set to star in Wonka.

Besides all the Paddington alumni, here is the rest of the stars who will appear in the confectionary film: Jim Carter, Rich Fulcher, Paterson Joseph, Calah Lane, Colin O’Brien, Natasha Rothwell, Rakhee Thakrar and Ellie White. Looking at the cast, it wouldn’t be that surprising if Warner Bros just decided to do a crossover with Paddington and Wonka at this rate. But on a serious non-marmalade related note, we do have a brief synopsis for the upcoming flick.

According to the official announcement for the film (courtesy of Empire) Wonka is “an origin story that explores the vivid, mythical beginnings of the imaginative young inventor before he becomes the renowned scrumdiddlyumptious Mozart of chocolate.”

Wonka is currently set to release on March 17, 2023. While we wait on more updates, here is our list of the best family movies of all time.