William Friedkin’s final movie is coming to Paramount Plus soon

William Friedkin‘s final movie isn’t a horror movie like The Exorcist or a thriller movie like The French Connection, instead it’s a courtroom drama based on a 1953 play – and it’s coming to Paramount Plus in early October. The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial stars Jason Clarke, Jake Lacy, Kiefer Sutherland, and Lance Reddick. Guillermo del Toro was a ‘back-up director’ who had to be on-set during filming because William Friedkin couldn’t get insurance, it was recently revealed.

Producer Annabelle Dunne said via Variety at the Venice Film Festival; “It was joy for all of us, including the actors, to have his [del Toro’s] presence there. He made it abundantly clear it was Billy’s [Friedkin’s] movie. He said he was our mascot.”

Herman Wouk adapted his own novel The Caine Mutiny (1951) into the play The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial in 1953, and the novel was adapted into a movie starring Humphrey Bogart in 1954. The film covers the trial of a young first officer (Lacy) who assumes command of a naval ship from his commander (Sutherland) who shows signs of mental instability.

Clarke plays the defense attorney and Reddick plays the judge. The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial is sadly a posthumous release for both director Friedkin and star Reddick. Reddick passed away in March 2023 and Friedkin in August 2023. It looks as though it will be a treat for fans of A Few Good Men (which also starred Kiefer Sutherland). We don’t yet have a trailer for Friedkin’s film, so you’ll have to watch a clip from the 1954 movie instead:

When Friedkin passed away, del Toro spoke on Twitter of it being “a privilege to sit all day by the side of the master as he shot The Caine Mutiny…he was precise, eloquent and so full of energy that it was almost daunting to see. Everyone on that set gave him their all. He would run long takes and produce drama beautifully.”

The drama movie will be available via the Paramount Plus with Showtime plan on October 6, 2023 before making its linear debut on October 8, on Showtime. It will also premiere on Paramount Plus in all international markets where the streaming service is currently live, including the UK, Canada, Australia, and Ireland.

Check out our guide to the best war movies and the best Tom Cruise movies. Also, find out more about the upcoming Exorcist Believer release date.