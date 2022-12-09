Upon its release, Firefly Lane was one of the most-watched shows on streaming service Netflix, but will there be a Firefly Lane season 3? Firefly Lane is a Netflix drama series which follows the story of two teenage girls in the 1970s, while also telling the story of their adult selves after the turn of the millennium.

So far, Firefly Lane has been hugely popular with audiences who have connected with the characters in the TV series, helped along by some strong central performances. Firefly Lane season 2 is currently streaming, but after that can fans expect a Firefly Lane season 3?

Will there be a Firefly Lane season 3?

Sorry to disappoint you, Firefly Lane fans. Netflix has confirmed that there will not be a Firefly Lane season 3, and that Firefly Lane season 2 will be the last season of the show.

However, there is still more Firefly Lane content to come. Firefly Lane season 2 is split into two 8-episode chunks, and the first of these dropped on the streaming service earlier in December. The second half of season 2 will arrive on Netflix on June 8 2023.

So, even though season 2 will be the end of Firefly Lane, there’s still plenty to look forward to for now, and the second half of season 2 will feel a lot like a mini-season 3. For more about what’s on Netflix, take a look at our guide to The Crown season 6, and the best Netflix movies.