Will Smith resigns from The Academy after “inexcusable” slap

After controversially striking Chris Rock during the 94th Academy Awards ceremony, action movie star Will Smith has announced his resignation from the Academy.

The Academy had previously announced that Smith, who went on to win Best Actor for his role in drama movie King Richard, was under investigation for his conduct during the ceremony. Although according to the Academy, the former DCEU actor was asked to leave following his actions, he reportedly refused. Smith hit Rock in response to a joke he made about his wife Jada Pinkett-Smith, and released his statement announcing his resignation from the Academy on Friday, April 1.

“I have directly responded to the Academy’s disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct,” the statement reads. ” My actions at the 94th Academy Awards presentation were shocking, painful, and inexcusable. The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance, and global audiences at home. ”

The statement continues: “I betrayed the trust of the Academy. I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work. I am heartbroken. I want to put the focus back on those who deserve attention for their achievements and allow the Academy to get back to the incredible work it does to support creativity and artistry in film.”

Smith concludes the statement by writing, “Change takes time and I am committed to doing the work to ensure that I never again allow violence to overtake reason.” By no longer being a member of the Academy, Smith won’t be able to vote on Oscar-nominated releases. However, his work will still be eligible for future Oscars nominations.

David Rubin, President of the Academy, confirmed that same day that they had accepted Smith’s resignation. “We will continue to move forward with our disciplinary proceedings against Mr. Smith for violations of the Academy’s Standards of Conduct, in advance of our next scheduled board meeting on April 18,” he said in a statement.