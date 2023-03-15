The Wicked movie is coming sooner than we thought

Good news for Wicked fans, the new Ariana Grande movie from Jon M Chu is not far away, and is even coming sooner than we first thought.

Wicked movie art

Wicked

Wicked Part 1 and 2 are on their way. It has been a long yellow brick road to the adaptation of the Broadway musical, which itself was adapted from a novel about alternative versions of the witches from the classic story.

The fantasy movies from director Jon M. Chu have been in development for some time, and Cynthia Ervo and Ariana Grande are attached to star as the leads.

After the announcement about the movie being split into two parts to cover the amount of story that needs telling, we’ve been given another exciting update regarding the Wicked release date sure to please expectant fans.

The Wicked part 1 movie will fly into theatres a whole month early — November 27th, 2024 instead of December 25th, 2024 — according to Variety.

Universal reportedly feel the musical will fare better around Thanksgiving in the US compared to its initial Christmas movies corridor. Also of note, the Avatar 3 release date looms large over the end of December, so a move for Wicked could be rewarding.

Universal obviously don’t want to hamper the potential success of Wicked, which makes sense given this project has been talked about for what seems like forever.

