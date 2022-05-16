What We Do In The Shadows season 4 starts July 12

It’s time to grab your fangs and have your stakes at the ready because everyone’s favourite gang of bloodsuckers is coming back to our small screens. FX has revealed that its hit Tv series What We Do in The Shadows, now has a set season 4 release date and will drop on the network come July 2022.

Based on the 2014 comedy movie by Jermaine Clement and Taika Waititi, the mockumentary TV series has been delighting viewers since 2019. Set in modern Staten Island, the show follows the misadventures of vampire roommates – Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), Laszlo (Matt Berry), Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Colin (Mark Proksch) – along with the now vampire hunter Guillermo (Harvey Guillén). What We Do in The Shadows season 3 ended back in August 2021, and left fans with quite a cliffhanger. So, it was welcomed news for all macabre TV viewers, that the next instalment of the series will be out soon.

Taking to Twitter, FX announced a slew of TV news for a number of its shows, such as the new seasons for the American Horror Story spin-off, American Horror Stories, and the drama series Reservation Dogs. Among all the exciting updates, the What We Do in The Shadows season 4 release date was revealed to be July 12, 2022.

Grab the colorful dust that sparkles because @theshadowsfx returns July 12 on FX. Stream on @hulu. pic.twitter.com/qOQCcMuBkq — FX Networks (@FXNetworks) May 13, 2022

Like we said above, season 3 of What We Do in The Shadows ended on something of a cliffhanger. The gang went on their separate ways in the last chapter. Nadja and Guillermo were shipped off to England together against their wills, Lazo ditched his long time lover Nadja to raise a reborn baby Colin in secret, and Nandor was all by his lonesome waiting for Guillermo to show up for a worldwide tour.

Season 4 will see the undead crew reunite back at Staten Island and deal with the consequences of their separation. The gang will also be visited by a number of celebrity guest stars and travel to new and wacky locals such as an underground supernatural Night Market, and the Jersey Pine Barrens in the new season.

What We Do in the Shadows season 4 will be available to watch on the streaming service Hulu in the US. UK readers will have to head over to Disney Plus to catch the new episodes.