Westworld season 4 gets a trippy new trailer

The hit sci-fi series Westworld is coming back to our small screens. HBO Max has revealed a new and frankly trippy trailer for Westworld season 4, which sees everyone’s favourite existential androids return for more dystopian and violent adventures.

It has been two years since we last saw Westworld, which concluded its third season back in May 2020. Since then, fans have been waiting patiently for news on the next instalment of the drama series, and judging from the new trailer, it seems like viewers won’t be disappointed at all with the show’s return. In the streaming service‘s clip, there is no dialogue. Instead, Lou Reed’s song ‘Perfect Day’ ironically plays in the background as a series of disturbing scenes from dystopian New York City flash across the screen.

According to Variety, HBO Max has described the upcoming season as “a dark odyssey about the fate of sentient life on earth.” And judging from the video, the streamer has hit its brief perfectly. From shootouts and smoke-filled city skylines, to trees bursting into flames and a lot (and we mean a lot) of flies, the moody trailer leaves you dying to figure out what the heck is truly going on in this upcoming season.

You can see the trailer for Westworld season 4 below:

In the promotional clip, we see Evan Rachel Wood, Thandiwe Newton, Ed Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Tessa Thompson, Luke Hemsworth, Aaron Paul and Angela Sarafyan all returning to the TV series.

At the end of the trailer, HBO Max reveals that Westworld season 4 will premiere on the platform on June 26. The series is set to have an eight-episode run that will release weekly following its first episode drop.

