Virgin River star compares her character to Amy Adams

Alexandra Breckenridge, star of the hit Netflix series Virgin River, has compared her character Mel Monroe to Amy Adams in Sharp Objects. More specifically, the inspiration behind Monroe’s hair comes directly from Adams’ look in the thrilling TV series.

Breckenridge is the backbone of the Virgin River cast, with her character being the catalyst for most of the drama going down in the Northern California town. While fans of the show have gone crazy for season 4 on the streaming service Netflix, we now patiently await the Virgin River season 5 release date, and we’re hunting for any and every bit of information we can find on the drama series.

Luckily, Breckenridge recently spoke to New Beauty about the massive success of the show, and she gave a fascinating insight into the appearance of her character and the origins of her look. Turns out, we have none other than A-List star Amy Adams and the tense TV show Sharp Objects to thank for Mel Monroe’s trademark hairstyle. Everyone say thank you, Amy.

“The secret is the hair extensions. When we first did the haircut, I had blonde hair with dark roots. I saw the character as strawberry blond, with this long, flowing hair—like Amy Adams in Sharp Objects. I loved her hair so much in that show! Just gorgeous. That’s what we were going for originally, but I don’t have that kind of hair, so it’s hard to maintain it.”

So there you have it, you now know the secrets behind Mel Monroe’s iconic look in Virgin River. Sure, this information doesn’t exactly give us any hints as to what season 5 may hold, but it’s always fun to learn more about our favourite characters.

Amy Adams has starred in some of the best movies of the last decade and is one of the most talented actors around, so it’s only natural that her peers look to her for inspiration.

