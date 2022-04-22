New V/H/S horror movie may have been leaked by star

It looks as though one of the stars of the next V/H/S anthology horror movie has accidentally confirmed its existence, and the fact that it’s currently shooting, with a since deleted Instagram post. Actor Freddy Rodriguez posted a photo of himself in a brown suit, complete with mullet and moustache, and the caption suggested that the name of the movie is V/H/S 85. This follows on from last year’s Shudder hit V/H/S 94.

The V/H/S franchise includes short films from many acclaimed genre directors such as Adam Wingard (The Guest), Ti West (X), Gareth Evans (The Raid), Jennifer Reeder (Knives and Skin), Steven Kostanski (Psycho Goreman), and David Bruckner (The Night House). Benson & Moorhead (Archive 81, Moon Knight, Loki Season 2) have also contributed segments to the anthology series.

Rodriguez’s full post said; “The Year: 1985 Mustache: Check Pompadour: Check Badge & Gun: Check Detective Wayne Johnson reporting for duty #VHS85 @shudder” according to ComicBook.com. It looks as though Shudder weren’t ready to announce the movie, however, as it was quickly deleted. The actor is known for Six Feet Under, Poseidon, and Planet Terror.

V/H/S 94 was a big success for Shudder when it debuted on the platform in 2021, so it’s not surprising that they are making a follow up already. At the time, Shudder said; “V/H/S 94 is the biggest movie premiere in Shudder history, with more members watching its debut in its opening weekend than any prior movie premiere on the service.”

The fact that the series has decided to have a ’90s installment, and now an ’80s one is tapping into the retro nostalgia wave in horror that was perhaps sent into overdrive by Stranger Things. Last year’s Fear Street anthology on Netflix had entries set in 1978 and 1994, in a similar fashion.

