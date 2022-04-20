VHS 94 is coming to actual VHS

Horror movie V/H/S 94 is getting the actual VHS treatment, on a series of limited editions, including one with theatrical art and one that’s a blue VHS tape. The videotapes come from Broke Horror Fan, and each one comes with a letter from writer-director Simon Barrett.

V/H/S 94 is latest in the V/H/S anthology horror franchise, which also includes V/H/S (2012), V/H/S 2 (2013), V/H/S Viral (2014) and spin-off Siren (2016). The V/H/S franchise includes short films from many acclaimed genre directors such as Adam Wingard (The Guest), Ti West (X), Gareth Evans (The Raid), Jennifer Reeder (Knives and Skin), Steven Kostanski (Psycho Goreman), and David Bruckner (The Night House). Benson & Moorhead (Archive 81, Moon Knight, Loki Season 2) have also contributed segments to the anthology series.

V/H/S/94 arrives on VHS in a black clamshell case with three versions to choose from – a standard edition with art by Broke Horror Fan’s Alex DiVincenzo (100 stocked), a variant with the theatrical art (limited to 50), and a big box edition with DiVincenzo’s art and a blue VHS tape (limited to 50). Each tape includes a letter from writer-director Simon Barrett and Special Features include a Behind the Scenes of V/H/S/94 featurette.

The three variations of the VHS will go on sale on April 26, via Witter Entertainment. Of course, you will need a working VCR in order to take full advantage of the new editions. VHS tapes were the dominant format for home entertainment from the late 1970s, until the early 2000s, with DVDs taking over in around 2003. VHS tapes stopped being made in 2008.

While video players haven’t quite had the nostalgia-infused surge of popularity that record players have had, some people still cling on to them and continue to collect VHS tapes if and when they are available. It sounds as though these new editions of V/H/S 94 will be quite the rare collector’s items.

