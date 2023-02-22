Tom Hardy reveals Venom 3 has started pre-production

Tom Hardy has said that he’s working on Venom 3 ‘pre-prep’ and shared a hilarious throwback clip on Instagram. In the clip, Hardy can be seen arguing and wrestling with Venom on his way into a hospital – but it’s before the CGI has been added – so it’s just Hardy moving very oddly and talking to himself.

The clip makes you realise how much work and skill goes into Hardy’s dual roles as Eddie and Venom – and that it’s a performance comparable to the great Bob Hoskins in classic 80s movie Who Framed Roger Rabbit. The upcoming third installment of the Venom saga will be co-written by Hardy and Kelly Marcel, and directed by Marcel. It sounds as though the script is finished and they’re now in pre-production.

Venom was the first of the Sony Spider-Man movie which doesn’t star the web-slinger, but explores their roster of ‘rogue’s gallery’ characters. It has since been joined by Morbius, and the less said about that, the better. Hoping to achieve greater success will be Kraven the Hunter (starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson), Madame Web (starring Dakota Johnson), and El Muerto (starring Bad Bunny).

In the first Venom movie released in 2018, down-on-his-luck Eddie Brock becomes bonded to alien symbiote Venom. It co-starred Michelle Williams, Riz Ahmed, and Jenny Slate. 2021’s Venom: Let There Be Carnage was directed by Andy Serkis. It features Woody Harrelson’s villain Cletus Kasady becoming bonded to his own Venom-like being called Carnage. It co-starred Naomie Harris and Stephen Graham as Detective Mulligan – Graham should be set to return in Venom 3.

The first Venom movie made $850 million and Venom 2 made $500 million. It looks as though Venom 3 could potentially start filming this year, with a likely 2025 release date. While we wait for more updates, check out our guide to the best Spider-Man villains.