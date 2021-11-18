Under Siege remake coming from The Night Comes For Us director

A reboot of Steven Seagal’s hit action movie Under Siege is in the works at Warner Bros. According to Deadline, Timo Tjahjanto, the director of The Night Comes For Us and the upcoming Train to Busan remake, will helm the project. Umair Aleem, who wrote the Netflix assassin movie Kate, will pen the script.

The original Under Siege movie, starring Seagal as the ex-Navy Seal turned cook, Casey Ryback, grossed an impressive $156 million when it first released in 1992. The thriller movie followed Casey, the only person who could stop a group of terrorists who had taken control of a US battleship. Directed by Andrew Davis, the ‘90s movie went on to spawn the sequel Under Siege 2: Dark Territory in 1995. Seagal tweeted about a potential third film in 2016, but there’s been no word since.

Deadline reports that Tjahjanto and Aleem worked together on a pitch for the remake, and planned that the new Under Siege movie would head to the streaming service HBO Max. Currently, plot details about the Under Siege remake are being kept under wraps, and there is no word on if Seagal will reprise his role as the film’s main character.

Tjahjanto is no stranger to directing fast-paced action. Previously the Indonesian filmmaker helmed The Night Comes for Us and May the Devil Take You. Tjahjanto’s latest project is the English-language remake for the Korean horror movie Train to Busan, titled Last Train to New York.

There are no release dates confirmed for the Under Siege remake, and Last Train to New York just yet, however, we will be sure to update you as soon as we know more. In the meantime, you can watch Tjahjanto’s The Night Comes For Us on Netflix now.