Uncharted star Tom Holland thought Mark Wahlberg bought him NSFW gift

Mark Wahlberg very nearly shattered the innocence of his Uncharted co-star Tom Holland. After they’d first met while preparing for the adventure movie, Wahlberg gave Holland a device to massage his back – only, it looked like something else.

“Mark Wahlberg was kind enough to give me a massage gun after I left his house in L.A., and he drove me back to my hotel,” Holland told Entertainment Weekly. “I was confused as to what kind of massage gun this was, having never seen one before, and I thought it was the type for self-pleasure.” Holland goes on to say he began wondering if they were going to Walhberg’s house for more than just friendly chit-chat. “I didn’t know you. It’s Hollywood, baby. Who knows what’s gonna happen?”

It should be noted that Wahlberg was in the same interview, and shrugged incredulously at the suggestion he was anything other than be a good supporting actor to the MCU‘s Spider-Man. “I can’t believe the whole time you were thinking that,” Walhberg tells Holland. “Get your head out of the gutter, buddy.”

Wahlberg and Holland are playing Sully and Nathan Drake, respectively, the lead protagonists in Uncharted. Based on the action-adventure games of the same name, the action movie has the two going on a treasure hunt for a particularly valuable relic.

Ruben Fleischer is directing the thriller movie, from a script by Rafe Lee Judkins, Art Marcum, and Matt Holloway. Antonio Banderas, Tali Gabrielle, and Sophia Ali costar. Hopefully, if any tools for massage were exchanged among them, it was understood what the device was for.

Uncharted is in theatres on February 11 in the UK, and February 18 in the US. For more wily fun, check out the best fantasy movies.