The Umbrella Academy season 3 was “exhausting” for Justin H. Min. Min, who plays Ben on the popular Netflix series, has spent the previous two seasons as an intangible ghost unable to properly interact with his fellow superheroes. The third season, though, is set in an alternate timeline and this new alternate Ben is totally corporeal.

“To be honest, it was exhausting,” Min told EW when the outlet asked about his new character. “I got to work with a voice coach while I was filming to slightly lower my register, as well as learn how to project more. And they wanted me to physically embody the character, so I had to go to the gym for the first time in many years. Having those external factors in place in terms of body and voice really helped me to inhabit the character in a real and convincing way.”

The differences between the two Bens go beyond physicality though. Unlike his ‘Sacred Timeline’ self (to borrow a phrase from the MCU) this Ben has complete control over his powers (he can shoot tentacles from his body) and is keen to demonstrate his proficiency with them.

“I think the previous version of Ben was fearful of his powers,” Min said. “It was something he never fully learned how to control on his own, so when these tentacles were unleashed, he didn’t know what would transpire.”

In this new timeline though Ben has a lot more training and expertise with his strange powers. “The new Ben feels much more control over [his powers],” Min continued. “It’s a casual way for him to assert his superiority. In the very first montage where we introduce the Sparrows, you even see him using his tentacles to smoke a cigar and drink. It’s something he whips out as a party trick and will do very casually. He has control over it and he’s very proud of.”

The Umbrella Academy season 3 starts streaming on Netflix on June 22.